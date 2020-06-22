The Long Island Business Council is launching a webinar series on Tuesday about recovering from the coronavirus-induced recession.

The first one-hour webinar is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will feature nonprofit leaders Rebecca Sanin of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island; Renee Flagler of Girl Scouts Inc., and Randi Shubin Dresner of Long Island Harvest.

The construction industry will be the focus for Friday’s 11 a.m. webinar with Kyle Strober of the Association for a Better Long Island; Mitch Pally of the Long Island Builders Institute, and council co-chair Richard Bivone.

Each webinar will be moderated by council executive director Michael Harrison. The council lobbies government on behalf of entrepreneurs.

More information can be found at libcny.org