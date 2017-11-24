TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Capital Alliance forum on food, beverage industry

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The Long Island Capital Alliance is bringing investors and businesses in the food and beverage industry together for a capital forum in Melville next month.

LICA, a local nonprofit capital formation and business development organization, will be hosting the Food & Beverage Capital Forum on Dec. 1 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 68 S. Service Rd. The forum will feature presentations by companies working on emerging trends in the food service and agricultural products sectors.

Five companies will present their business plans to a panel of investors. Jeff Lichtenstein, chief executive of Organic Opportunities, a food technology company, and founder of Gourmet Guru, will be the event’s keynote speaker.

The presenting companies include Stony Brook-based Renuble, a supplier of organic fertilizer; Foodfaves of Deer Park, a mobile app that helps users identify food cravings; East Hampton-based Keith’s Nervous Breakdown, a maker of nonalcoholic, bottled cocktail mixers; MUD Frozen Dessert of Belle Harbor, a maker of nondairy frozen desserts; and Brooklyn-based Ortex Organics, an environmental technology company working in food and organic waste management.

