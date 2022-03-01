Long Island Community Hospital, NYU Langone take next step in merger

Long Island Community Hospital has completed the next step in its merger with NYU Langone Health, the Manhattan-based health care system said Tuesday.

NYU Langone and LICH have received federal and state approval for NYU Langone to become the "active parent" of the Patchogue facility, NYU Langone said. The transaction got a green light from the state Department of Health on Feb. 25, state records show. A full merger of the two organizations is expected to take about three years, NYU Langone said last year.

NYU Langone has said it plans to spend $100 million on the first round of upgrades to the 306-bed hospital, which had been the region’s last remaining independent hospital.

Improvements are planned for the electronic records system as well as the emergency room, operating rooms and other facilities. The health care system also plans to hire more physicians and other staff for a medical practice offering primary, specialty and surgical care.

Richard T. Margulis, president and CEO of Long Island Community Hospital, will continue to lead the organization, which includes a surgical pavilion, cardiac care center, two outpatient wound care centers, hemodialysis facilities, home care, and primary care offices, NYU Langone said. The facility's name is expected to remain unchanged for now, though it is expected to take on the NYU Langone name in the future.

Margulis said in a statement, "Our partnership with NYU Langone brings remarkable resources and new technologies to our organization that will take our capabilities and quality of care to new levels."

Long Island Community Hospital "is a valuable addition to NYU Langone Health’s network on Long Island and will play an integral role in expanding the breadth and depth of our health care services to Long Islanders," said Dr. Joseph Greco, senior vice president and chief of hospital operations at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island in Mineola.

The two organizations started discussing a possible merger last April.