Ducks holding job fair to hire bat boys, mascot, other game day workers

The Long Island Ducks are hiring for seasonal

The Long Island Ducks are hiring for seasonal positions, including mascot duties as QuackerJack.   Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
The Long Island Ducks will hold a job fair next month to hire 250 to 300 seasonal part-time workers to handle game day, concessions and promotions duties for the team's upcoming season.

The Ducks and their food and beverage service provider, Great South Bay Hospitality, will host the job fair at Bethpage Ballpark on March 7. The Ducks’ season runs from May through September.

Available positions include ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise sales, bat boys, grounds crew, concessions, cooks, bartenders and suite servers.

The Atlantic League team is also looking to fill positions on its promotions staff, including camera operators, music coordinators, video board operators, "fun crew" members and team mascot QuackerJack.

“This is an opportunity for hardworking individuals to help create the fun and friendly atmosphere at the ballpark,” Michael Pfaff, Ducks president and general manager said in a statement. “We look forward to meeting these candidates on March 7 and assembling a top-notch game day staff.”

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants for all positions must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, call (631) 940-3825, or visit liducks.com.

