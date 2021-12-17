The job recovery on Long Island from last year’s coronavirus-induced recession is among the slowest in the country, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The economy of Nassau and Suffolk counties has rebounded but employment was still down 5.6% in October compared with January 2020 before the virus struck. That’s the 14th highest job shortfall among the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, three bank economists said on Friday.

New York City’s employment shortfall is bigger: 10.2% in October.

The uncertain duration of the COVID-19 pandemic will determine how long it takes for the number of jobs in Nassau and Suffolk to fully rebound, said Jason Bram, a bank economist, responding to a Newsday question.

"Each of these [virus] waves are changing people’s behavior and making people more reluctant to go out," he said. "It’s very, very hard to say how long it will take Long Island to recover."

The data also shows the employment recovery in much of upstate has lagged, with Buffalo ranked No. 2 among large metro areas with a shortfall of 8.7%.

"Long Island was actually hit harder than New York City early in the pandemic" in terms of job losses, said Jaison R. Abel, an economist and assistant vice president of the New York Fed’s research and statistics department.

"But [the Island] has had a much stronger recovery with a job shortfall of 5.6%, roughly half of New York City’s job shortfall [but] still much worse than the U.S. overall," he said during a virtual news conference.

On Long Island, the economic sectors with the most jobs still to recover are trade, transportation and utilities, down 1.4% from the pre-pandemic level; education and health care, 0.9%, and leisure and hospitality, 0.8%, based on October employment data.