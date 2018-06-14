Long Island’s employment market lost some momentum in May, preliminary state data released Thursday show.

The Island had 14,100 more jobs last month than in May 2017, the Labor Department said.

Year-over-year data for April showed an increase of 18,500 jobs. That number was revised down from the 21,000-job expansion the Labor Department first reported.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector, which includes retail, led employment growth, with a gain of 5,300 jobs. Construction was second, with a 4,400-job increase. Long Island’s highest-paying sector — financial activities — lost 2,000 jobs, the biggest decline.

The Island had 1.365 million jobs in May, compared with 1.351 million a year earlier.

The jobs report is based on a survey of Long Island businesses. The Labor Department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations.