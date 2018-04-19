The Long Island job market has continued to pick up steam, the latest state data show.

The Island had 17,300 more jobs in March, compared with March 2017, according to Labor Department data.

And February’s results were even stronger than first thought. That over-year-increase was revised up to 16,300 jobs, from the 15,600 the department first reported. Even before the revision, February’s growth was the strongest for the Island since June.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector gained the most jobs, up 7,300. Retail accounted for 4,200 of them. The financial activities sector, which includes insurance and real estate, shrank the most, losing 1,500 jobs.

The private-education and health-services sector, which for years led the Island’s employment growth, lost jobs for the second consecutive month, albeit at a significantly slower rate. It shed 1,000 jobs year over year in March, down from a 2,000-job decline in February, which was the first year-over-year loss for the sector since 1990, when the department adopted its current methodology.

The total number of jobs on the Island rose to 1.33 million last month, from 1.31 million a year earlier.

The department will release the Island’s March unemployment rate on Tuesday. In February the rate rose to 5.1 percent, from 4.8 percent a year earlier.