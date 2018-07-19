The Long Island economy grew by 15,600 jobs in June from a year earlier, as the area continued to rack up record employment, state data released Thursday show.

The construction sector posted the biggest gains, with 6,500 more jobs, according to the state Labor Department. A number of local projects such as the Ronkonkoma Hub mixed-use complex have been boosting employment, economists have said. The second biggest job generator last month was the leisure and hospitality sector, which expanded by 4,200 jobs. By contrast, financial activities, the Island's highest-paying sector, lost the most jobs, shedding 1,200.

The government sector added 1,100 jobs. That resulted largely from more education jobs at the state and local levels. Federal employment declined by 900 jobs year over year.

The total number of jobs on the Island rose to 1.387 million in June, the highest since the department began using its current methodology in 1990. In June 2017, the Island had 1.371 million jobs.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to reflect seasonal fluctuations in employment.

The Labor Department will release the June unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate fell to 3.5 percent in May, the lowest for the month since 2007. A year earlier the rate stood at 4.1 percent.