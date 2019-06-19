Boxers announced for Long Island Fight for Charity

The Long Island Fight for Charity, a charity boxing event, on Tuesday night introduced the volunteer boxers who will participate in the 2019 "Main Event" in November.

The 22 boxers, most with no experience in the ring, go through six months of training and fundraising for the annual event, which attracts more than 1,000 spectators. The fighters come from communities across Long Island and work in a wide variety of industries and professions including law, real estate, marketing, food service/hospitality, technology and not-for-profits. Each participant agrees to raise at least $10,000.

The Fight for Charity, now in its 16th year, has given away more than $1.4 million to local charities, organizers said. The event is sponsored by EmPower Solar, Alure Home Improvements, BIS – Barnes Iccarino and Shepard Law Firm, Lessing’s, and Flexible Benefit Administrators of Syosset.

2019 Fight for Charity Boxers

Asher “The Berkshire Basher” Allweiss

Hometown – Plainview

Company – Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty of Woodbury

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stefan “Boom Boom” Borovina

Hometown – Levittown

Company – Law Office of Cohen & Jaffe of Lake Success

Shannon “In Good Hands” Chisholm

Hometown – Huntington

Company – The Zabbia Insurance Agency of Massapequa

Virginia “Guns and Buns” DeCeglia

Hometown – West Babylon

Company – Financial Force

Mike “All Business” Dellaquila

Hometown – Locust Valley

Company – Elite Fitness and Dellaquila Properties of Locust Valley

Doug “Fresh” Gillespie

Hometown – Huntington

Company – JVB Financial of Cold Spring Harbor

Marcus “The Machine” Gilmore

Hometown – Huntington Station

Company – 86 Dents of Huntington

Jeffrey “Silver Surfer” Gonzalez

Hometown – West Hempstead

Company – Westbury High School

Travis “Lil McGregor” Inselsberger

Hometown – West Babylon

Company – Sani-Tech of Farmingdale

Patrick “The Truth” Kiernan

Hometown – Bay Shore

Company – Colonial Life of Garden City

Bert “The Collector” Lurch

Hometown – Elmont

Company – ECentral Medical Management of New Hyde Park

Jenna “Breaking News” Natale

Hometown – Lindenhurst

Company – Long Island Business News of Ronkonkoma

Vincent “Pink Tie” Melillo

Hometown – Huntington Station

Fighting on behalf of Pink Tie

Baris “The Turkish Titan” Oztimurlenk

Hometown – Islip

Company – Core BTS of Hauppauge

Alden “The Incredible Hatch” Peffer

Hometown – Rocky Point

Company – Windstream Enterprise of Melville

Tabetha “Pink Tie” Pradel

Hometown – New Hyde Park

Company – Contour Mortgage Corp. in Garden City

Adam “The Hard Drive” Schwam

Hometown – Lynbrook

Company – Sandwire of Farmingdale

Karen “Angel Gloves” Scutellaro

Hometown – East Islip

Company – Capital One

Phil “The Punisher” Sorrentino

Hometown – Lake Grove

Company – DuPont of Farmingdale

Joseph “Deal Maker” Vozza

Hometown – East Northport

Company – Campolo, Middleton & McCormick LLP of Ronkonkoma

Jeff “The Founder” Cohen

Hometown – St. James

Company – EmPower Solar of Hauppauge

Dominick “The App Man” Bianco

Hometown – Amityville

Company – Kubera Management Corp. of Farmingdale