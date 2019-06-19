Boxers announced for Long Island Fight for Charity
The Long Island Fight for Charity, a charity boxing event, on Tuesday night introduced the volunteer boxers who will participate in the 2019 "Main Event" in November.
The 22 boxers, most with no experience in the ring, go through six months of training and fundraising for the annual event, which attracts more than 1,000 spectators. The fighters come from communities across Long Island and work in a wide variety of industries and professions including law, real estate, marketing, food service/hospitality, technology and not-for-profits. Each participant agrees to raise at least $10,000.
The Fight for Charity, now in its 16th year, has given away more than $1.4 million to local charities, organizers said. The event is sponsored by EmPower Solar, Alure Home Improvements, BIS – Barnes Iccarino and Shepard Law Firm, Lessing’s, and Flexible Benefit Administrators of Syosset.
2019 Fight for Charity Boxers
Asher “The Berkshire Basher” Allweiss
Hometown – Plainview
Company – Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International Realty of Woodbury
Stefan “Boom Boom” Borovina
Hometown – Levittown
Company – Law Office of Cohen & Jaffe of Lake Success
Shannon “In Good Hands” Chisholm
Hometown – Huntington
Company – The Zabbia Insurance Agency of Massapequa
Virginia “Guns and Buns” DeCeglia
Hometown – West Babylon
Company – Financial Force
Mike “All Business” Dellaquila
Hometown – Locust Valley
Company – Elite Fitness and Dellaquila Properties of Locust Valley
Doug “Fresh” Gillespie
Hometown – Huntington
Company – JVB Financial of Cold Spring Harbor
Marcus “The Machine” Gilmore
Hometown – Huntington Station
Company – 86 Dents of Huntington
Jeffrey “Silver Surfer” Gonzalez
Hometown – West Hempstead
Company – Westbury High School
Travis “Lil McGregor” Inselsberger
Hometown – West Babylon
Company – Sani-Tech of Farmingdale
Patrick “The Truth” Kiernan
Hometown – Bay Shore
Company – Colonial Life of Garden City
Bert “The Collector” Lurch
Hometown – Elmont
Company – ECentral Medical Management of New Hyde Park
Jenna “Breaking News” Natale
Hometown – Lindenhurst
Company – Long Island Business News of Ronkonkoma
Vincent “Pink Tie” Melillo
Hometown – Huntington Station
Fighting on behalf of Pink Tie
Baris “The Turkish Titan” Oztimurlenk
Hometown – Islip
Company – Core BTS of Hauppauge
Alden “The Incredible Hatch” Peffer
Hometown – Rocky Point
Company – Windstream Enterprise of Melville
Tabetha “Pink Tie” Pradel
Hometown – New Hyde Park
Company – Contour Mortgage Corp. in Garden City
Adam “The Hard Drive” Schwam
Hometown – Lynbrook
Company – Sandwire of Farmingdale
Karen “Angel Gloves” Scutellaro
Hometown – East Islip
Company – Capital One
Phil “The Punisher” Sorrentino
Hometown – Lake Grove
Company – DuPont of Farmingdale
Joseph “Deal Maker” Vozza
Hometown – East Northport
Company – Campolo, Middleton & McCormick LLP of Ronkonkoma
Jeff “The Founder” Cohen
Hometown – St. James
Company – EmPower Solar of Hauppauge
Dominick “The App Man” Bianco
Hometown – Amityville
Company – Kubera Management Corp. of Farmingdale
