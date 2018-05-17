The Long Island economy had 21,000 more jobs in April than a year earlier, its strongest showing since 2016 , state data released Thursday show.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector had the biggest gains, with 8,100 more jobs year over year, the Labor Department said. That gain was largely because of retail, which added 4,300 jobs.

The leisure and hospitality sector came in second, growing by 8,100 jobs. The private sector grew by 1,9400 jobs and the government sector added 1,600.

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.

The Labor Department will release the April unemployment rate on Tuesday. In March the rate climbed to 4.6 percent, from 4.2 percent in March of last year.