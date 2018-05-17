TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island gained 21,000 jobs in 12 months through April: State data

Amanda Crabtree of Andy Frain Services helps Chris

Amanda Crabtree of Andy Frain Services helps Chris Knieste of Dix Hills with an application at the U.S. Open job fair in Hauppauge last month. About 2,000 temp jobs need to be filled for the June event in Southampton.  Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com
The Long Island economy had 21,000 more jobs in April than a year earlier, its strongest showing since 2016 ,  state data released Thursday show.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector had the biggest gains, with 8,100 more jobs year over year, the Labor Department said. That gain was largely because of retail, which added 4,300 jobs.   

The leisure and hospitality sector came in second, growing by 8,100 jobs. The private sector grew by 1,9400 jobs and the government sector added 1,600.  

The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.

The Labor Department will release the April unemployment rate on Tuesday. In March the rate climbed to  4.6 percent,  from 4.2 percent in March of last year.  

