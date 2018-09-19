Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Nancy Moran, South Shore Child Guidance Center

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
NONPROFITS

Nancy Moran of Centerport, clinic supervisor at South Shore Child Guidance Center in Freeport, has been promoted to clinic director.

Ed Powers of Smithtown, sales and relationship management vice president at Fidelity Information Services Inc. in Kings Park, has been named president of Marty Lyons Foundation in Commack, which grants the wishes of ill children.

LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired two senior attorneys of the State Court of Appeals in Albany as associates.

J’Naia L. Boyd of Rockville Centre was hired in the appeals and commercial litigation groups.

Gregory J. Klubok of Smithtown was hired in the insurance group.

MARKETING

Neil McKenna of Syosset has been hired as vice president, integrated marketing at Didit in Mineola. He was principal consultant at ELM Digital Consulting in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

