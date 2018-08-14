EDUCATION

Adam Sherrard of Farmingville has been hired to direct health, physical education and athletics in the Port Jefferson School District. He taught at Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School in Huntington Station.

Harborfields Central School District has named four new administrators.

Allison Joyce of Huntington, asssistant principal at Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, was a secondary social studies teacher in the Commack School District.

Maureen Raynor of East Northport, executive director of human resources and instructional services, was assistant principal at Kings Park High School.

Rose Scammell of North Massapequa, special education chairperson, was clinical administrator with Adults & Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities Inc. in Bay Shore.

Robyn Tsiokos of Smithtown, assistant director for pupil personnel services, was special education administrator in the Rocky Point School District.

