BOARDS

The Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City has elected a member and officer to its board of trustees.

Adrienne Robb-Fund of Massapequa, a new member, is an education consultant at Nassau BOCES' Long Island Pre-K Initiative in Garden City.

Roni Kohen-Lemle of Old Westbury, a freelance musician, has been elected board chairwoman.

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has some new hires.

Adam Zadorozny of Flushing, Queens, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau in Garden City.

Phil Donnellan of Massapequa, an associate broker, was with East End Luxury Regional Real Estate in Massapequa.

Mary Donnellan of Massapequa, a sales agent, was with East End Luxury Regional Real Estate in Massapequa.

Elver Moran of Hewlett, a sales agent, was with Keller Williams of Greater Nassau in Garden City.

Coach Realtors has four new sales agents.

Richard MacDowell of Setauket, hired in Port Jefferson, was with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Stony Brook.

Barbara Konczynin of Setauket, hired in Stony Brook, is the owner and a registered nurse at Three Village Family Medicine in Setauket.

Robert T. James of Centereach, hired in Stony Brook, retired as a financial sales director at Pitney Bowes in Shelton, Connecticut.

Jennifer Nyx of East Setauket, hired in Stony Brook, directs career services at Hunter Business School in Medford.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has four new sales agents.

Frances Lisner of Amityville, hired in Manhasset, directed strategy and planning at Zillow in Manhattan.

Heather Pickus of Valley Stream, hired in Williston Park, was a building permit/CO consultant at Above Par Drafting & Development in Baldwin.

Vanessa Bermudez of Levittown, hired in Plainview, was visual merchandising manager at The Gap at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.

Andres Veliz of Smithtown, hired in Smithtown, was with Citi Habitats in Manhattan.

