Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Al Murphy, Summit Security Services

Al Murphy of Malverne has been hired as

Al Murphy of Malverne has been hired as regional manager for New York City at Summit Security Services Inc. in Uniondale. Photo Credit: Summit Security Services

By Diane Daniels  peopleonthemove@newsday.com
SECURITY

Summit Security Services Inc. in Uniondale has two new hires.

Al Murphy of Malverne has been hired as regional manager for New York City. He was an investigative consultant for the city’s Administration for Children’s Services in Manhattan.

Scott Sturgess of Stony Brook has been hired as vice president, sales and marketing. He was vice president, business development at ADI/Honeywell in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Jacqueline Campbell of Huntington, a sales agent in Huntington, was with EXIT Homestart Realty in Levittown.

Lauren LaBiosa of Little Neck, Queens, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Toula Polios Realty Group in Little Neck.

Loren Roye of Huntington, an associate broker in East Northport. was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Northport.

Lisa Miglino of Holbrook, a sales agent in Babylon, was with Exit Realty Achieve in Smithtown.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

