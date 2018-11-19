ARTS

Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor has two new hires.

Allen O’Reilly of North Haven, director of education and community outreach, was education programs manager at the Cleveland Play House in Ohio.

Paul Anthony Mongelluzzo of Massapequa, sales and sponsorship manager, was general sales manager at WALK 97.5 Radio in Farmingdale.

BOARDS

The Long Island Association business group in Melville has elected five new board members.

Maureen Evers-Willox of Rockville Centre,managing partner at KPMG in Melville

Dr. Alan D. Guerci of Sea Cliff, president/CEO of Catholic Health Services of Long Island in Rockville Centre

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Catherine Verrelli of Floral Park, a managing partner at Ernst & Young in Jericho

William J. Golden of Northport, CEO for employer/individual markets at UnitedHealthcare in Islandia

Jeffrey D. Alter of Port Jefferson, a board member of CityMD in Manhattan

CONSTRUCTION

Racanelli Construction Co. in Melville has two new hires.

Haifa Mallick of Bay Shore, a junior estimator, was a drafter at Shahriar Afshari-Tork in Roslyn.

Chenoa Justinvil of Dix Hills, an administrative assistant, worked in the bakery department at Stew Leonard’s in Farmingdale.

LAW

Adina Phillips of Valley Stream, a paralegal at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has joined the firm as an associate in family and matrimonial law. She is a recent St. John’s University law school grad.

ENGINEERING

Maryann Ashworth of upstate Ballston Spa has been hired as senior project manager at P. W. Grosser Consulting Inc. in Bohemia. She held the same position at Continental Placer Inc. in Albany.

Gilbert Anderson of Port Jefferson has been hired as senior project director at L.K. McLean Associates in Brook-haven, a consulting engineering firm. He was the Commissioner of Public Works for Suffolk County in Yaphank.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Raman Madan of Northport has been hired as a dermatologist at Huntington Hospital. He had a private practice in Manhattan and New Jersey.