BOARDS
Family Service League, Suffolk County, has two new directors on its board.
Andrew Kaplan of Huntington is executive vice president of New York Community Bancorp in Westbury.
Priscilla DiLello of Point Lookout is vice president/commercial team lead at TD Bank in Melville.
Keith Gutstein of Hewlett, co-managing partner at Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck in Woodbury, has been elected to the board of directors of the Federal Bar Association Eastern District of New York Chapter in Central Islip.
CONSTRUCTION
Charles C. Kozikowski of Fort Salonga has been appointed project manager at Racanelli Construction Co. Inc. in Melville. He was vice president of construction/project manager with Concrete Structures Inc., development division in Ronkonkoma, doing business as AJG Capital Development.
NONPROFITS
Leslie Granger of Port Washington has been hired as CEO and president of Bideawee in Westhampton. She was Bideawee’s chief external relations officer and then director of development and marketing for the New York City Opera.
