Long Island hires and promotions: Andrew L. Williams, Rivkin Radler

LAW

Andrew L. Williams of East Meadow has been hired as an associate in the insurance fraud group at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an associate at Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & Wabnik in Garden City.

L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini in Garden City has two new hires.

Adreama Mackey-Ponte of Floral Park, an associate in the insurance industry group, was a litigation fellow at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City.

Debbie Morken of Centerport, of counsel in the attorney liability group, was an associate at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

COMMUNICATIONS

Cahill Strategies in Farmingdale, a government relations and communications firm, has two promotions.

Timothy Hurley of Bellmore, director of communication, promoted to vice president.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kristin Senese of Sunnydale, Queens, director of client services, promoted to vice president.

CONSTRUCTION

Racanelli Construction Co. Inc. in Melville has two new hires.

Kristine Provetto of Huntington Station, an executive administrative assistant, was a talent acquisition specialist and operations assistant at Kforce Inc. in Manhattan.

Maria Franzone of Melville, an administrative assistant, was a preconstruction administrator at Engel Burman Construction in Garden City.

BANKING

Dime Community Bank in Melville has two new hires.

Rosalind Sheron of Huntington, a senior vice president of municipal banking, was vice president and market manager at HSBC Bank USA in Melville.

Kevin Gallagher of Oakdale, a senior vice president and group leader for Small Business Administration, was director of small business lending and administration at Cross River Bank in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

CREDIT UNIONS

Sperry Associates Federal Credit Union in Garden City has made two promotions and a new hire.

Richard Krompinger of Holbrook, director of lending, promoted to vice president of lending.

Lauren Carrabs of Bayville, director of compliance, promoted to vice president of compliance and legal affairs.

Terry White of Bellmore, hired as a member-account support services manager, was a client service representative at Morgan Stanley in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.