MUSEUMS

The Cradle of Aviation Museum and Education Center in Garden City has made two promotions.

Andrew Parton of Wantagh, executive director, has been promoted to president.

Jennifer Baxmeyer of Wantagh, deputy director, has been promoted to executive director.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. James Robert Stelling of Blue Point has been hired as lab and medical director at Island Fertility in Commack, a practice of Stony Brook Community Medical. He had the same role at Reproductive Specialists of New York in Mineola.

ACCOUNTING

Karen O’Connor of Smithtown, a tax and business services director at Marcum in Melville, has been promoted to partner.

WATER DISTRICTS

James Gildea of Greenvale has been hired as water service supervisor for the Port Washington Water District. He supervised water operations for the Village of Garden City.

EDUCATION

Christopher Smalley of Kings Park, principal at Wing Elementary School in Islip, has been appointed assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Islip School District.

Earl Mitchell of Wheatley Heights, dean of students at Edmund W. Miles Middle School in Amityville, has been named its assistant principal.

LAW

Stefania Boscarolli of Melville has been hired as a real estate associate at Lazer, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville. She was an associate attorney at Gale P. Elston in Brooklyn.

Matthew C. McCann of New Hyde Park has joined Sahn Ward Coschignano in Uniondale as a litigation/appeals associate. He was an associate at Liddle & Robinson in Manhattan.

NONPROFITS

Jim Conenello of Fort Salonga has been hired as vice president of communications at the LGBT Network in Woodbury. He was chief communications officer for LIU Post in Brookville.

SPORTS

Hilary Bressler of Glen Cove has been hired as program director of Christopher Morley Tennis in Roslyn. She was sales director at Robbie Wagner’s Tournament Training Center in Glen Cove.

