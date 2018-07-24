LAW

Anthony Baronci of Great Neck, special counsel in real estate at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been promoted to partner.

Jenifer Oviedo of Brentwood has been hired as marketing coordinator at Tenenbaum Law in Melville. She was a PR intern at the Huntington Arts Council and is a recent communications graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

The Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Success has hired two associates in litigation.

Daniel S. Hallak of Huntington was an assistant AG with the state Attorney General’s Office in Hauppauge.

Jennifer B. Strong of Seaford was an associate with Loeb & Loeb in Manhattan.

Todd Bass of Roslyn Heights has been been hired as counsel and leader in residential real estate at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success. He was a sole practitioner in Garden City.

