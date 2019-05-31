Long Island hires and promotions: Anthony Caggiano, LiRo Group

CONSTRUCTIONMANAGEMENT

Anthony Caggiano of West Islip, associate vice president at LiRo Group in Syosset, has been promoted to vice president in charge of the fuel/oil storage tank and remediation group in the environmental division.

LAW

Matthew Marcucci of Manhattan has been hired as an associate in the litigation and dispute resolution department at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein in Garden City. He was an associate at Grossman LLP in Manhattan.

Nancy H. Reisman of Port Washington has been hired as a partner in the trusts and estates law group at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was counsel at Morris & McVeigh in Manhattan.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Regina Green Rule of Manhasset, president of the Manhasset board of education, has been hired as a financial adviser at The Ressa Group at Morgan Stanley in Garden City. She was employed by Goldman Sachs some years ago.

EDUCATION

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christina Alicea-Cosme of Elmont has been hired as assistant principal at Shaw Elementary School in Valley Stream. She was assistant principal of the Children’s Lab School in Sunnyside, Queens.

TECHNOLOGY

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in Stony Brook has made one new hire and seven promotions.

Patrick Salatto of Miller Place has been hired as senior product manager, cannabis. He was senior account manager at Dolphin Data Capture in Bayside, Queens.

John Shearman of Smithtown, executive director of marketing, promoted to vice president of marketing and cannabis lead.

Deirdre Killebrew of East Setauket, associate director of molecular biology, promoted to director of molecular biology.

Katie Palamar of East Northport, manager of accounting, promoted to controller.

Juli Sippel South Setauket, senior accounting representative, promoted to senior staff accountant.

Lawrence Jung of Dix Hills, senior scientist for research and development, promoted to associate director of R&D .

Frank Cipriani of Selden, production manager, promoted to associate director of production.

Daniel Petrie Jr. of Moriches, government/military project manager, promoted to project manager for the office of the president. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.