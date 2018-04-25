TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Anthony De Ingeniis, Goldberg Segalla

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Anthony De Ingeniis of Jericho has been hired as an associate in general liability at Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. He was an associate at Bartlett LLP in Mineola.

SENIOR HOUSING

The Amsterdam at Harborside in Port Washington has a promotion and new hire.

Brooke Navarre of Port Washington, assistant executive director, has been promoted to executive director.

Michael Tartaglia of Franklin Square has been appointed administrator at Amsterdam’s Tuttle Center. He was an administrator at Mills Pond Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in St. James.

ENGINEERING

Gregory T. Greene of Blue Point, director of environmental programs at Cashin Associates in Hauppauge, has been promoted to senior vice president.

NONPROFITS

Keith Scott of Kings Park has been hired as director of education at The Safe Center LI in Bethpage. He was director of prevention at WellLife Network in Huntington.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

