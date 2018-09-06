Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island hires and promotions: Anthony J. DiChiara, Abrams, Fensterman

Anthony J. DiChiara of Westbury has been hired

Photo Credit: Alex Towle Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Anthony J. DiChiara of Westbury has joined Abrams, Fensterman in Lake Success as a no-fault/workers compensation associate. He was an associate at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale.

Christopher Paul Dooley of Malverne ha joined Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow as a litigation associate. He was an assistant D.A. in the Queens District Attorney’s office in Kew Gardens.

Barket Epstein Kearon Aldea & LoTurco has two new partners.

Seymour W. James of Brooklyn and Sag Harbor, hired in Manhattan, was attorney-in-chief of the Legal Aid Society in Manhattan.

John H. LoTurco in Huntington, hired in Huntington, founded LoTurco Law in Huntington and merged with the firm.

Hannah Werthan of Garden City has been hired as a marketing/social media specialist at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale. She had a similar role at Molloy College in Rockville Centre.

 

