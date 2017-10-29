BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside has appointed two new members to its board of directors.

Anthony Ponte of Atlantic Beach is a partner at Ponte Equities Inc. in Manhattan.

Butch Yamali of Merrick is president of The Dover Group of restaurants and caterers in Freeport.

Kathleen Stanley of Hicksville, senior vice president at City National Bank in Manhattan, has been elected president of the Hofstra University Alumni Organization in Hempstead.

Zachary I. Riyaz of Farmingville, an attorney with offices in Riverhead and Roslyn, has been elected to the board of directors of the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Inc. in Hampton Bays.

INSURANCE

The Christina Shaw Allstate Agency in Wantagh has two new customer service specialists.

Tanya Yonovich of Farmingdale was a liability claims representative at GEICO in Woodbury.

Peter Aleman III of West Babylon was a customer service/sales/bank specialist at State Farm Insurance in Lynbrook.

EDUCATION

Deborah Gurney of Bellport, assistant principal at William Floyd High School, has been appointed director of student services for the William Floyd School District.

Kellie Cook McLaurin of Brooklyn, assistant principal for specializing programs at Nassau BOCES in Garden City, has been promoted to principal of Nassau BOCES Specialized Schools.

Michele Cohen of Oceanside has been promoted from assistant principal to principal of the adult evening program at Nassau BOCES in Garden City.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has some new hires.

Demetra Legatos of Syosset, a sales agent in Floral Park, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Bayside, Queens.

Catherine Marconi of Seaford, a sales agent in Rockville Centre, was with Real Living Innovations in Wantagh.

Elena Zborovsky of Oceanside, an associate broker in Rockville Centre, was with Hal Knopf Realty in Oceanside.

Melissa Koppelman of Smithtown, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown.

