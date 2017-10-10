BANKING
Gold Coast Bank in Islandia has two new hires.
Antoinette O’Keefe of Deer Park has been hired as vice president/relationship manager. She had a smiliar job at JPMorgan Chase in Melville.
Nana Okyere of Mineola has been hired as vice president/credit department manager. She directed commercial lending at Progressive Credit Union in Manhattan.
ENGINEERING
P.W. Grosser Consulting Inc. in Bohemia has two new hires.
Charlie Bartha of East Moriches, hired as senior vice president, was an associate partner at Sidney B. Bowne & Son in Mineola.
Leslie Mitchel of Port Jefferson, hired as director of client relations, directed community relations at Sidney B. Bowne & Son in Mineola.
CONSTRUCTION
Jude Gluck of Huntington Station has been hired as assistant project manager at Racanelli Construction Co. in Melville. She was assistant to the president and assistant project manager at J. Petrocelli Contracting in Ronkonkoma.
