EDUCATION

Babak Beheshti of Bethpage, interim dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences at New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury, has been appointed dean.

Alicia Konecny of Deer Park has been hired as assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services in the Deer Park School District. She was principal of May Moore Primary School in Deer Park.

LAW

Weisman Law Group in Cedarhurst has two new hires.

Jean Williams Mercurio of Smithtown, hired as a senior attorney, was sole proprietor of Jean Williams Mercurio in Smithtown.

Tracy Golden of Oceanside, hired as an attorney, was a communications manager at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson in Manhattan.

ENGINEERING

GEI Consultants Inc. in Huntington Station has two new hires.

Damon Oscarson of Floral Park, hired as a senior ecologist/project manager, was a senior environmental scientist at BL Companies in Meriden, Conn.

Greg Vouzianas of Garden City, hired as a project geologist, was an executive assistant/site worker at Midtown Green Construction Inc. in Maspeth, Queens.

