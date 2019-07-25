EDUCATION

Barbara J. Holahan of Baldwin has been promoted to vice president for financial affairs, chief financial officer and treasurer at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. She had filled the roles on an iterim basis.

Andrea Ferrari of Massapequa Park has been appointed assistant director of elementary education in the Levittown Public Schools. She was the elementary instructional curriculum coordinator at the Fifth Avenue Elementary School in East Northport.

Jeffrey White of Jericho has been appointed assistant superintendent for finance and operations in the Copiague School District. He was interim superintendent for business and operations and purchasing agent for the Pocantico Hills Central School District in Tarrytown.

Jay Murphy of Commack has been appointed adminstrator for instructional technology for the Deer Park School District. He was integration specialist for educational technology in the North Babylon School District.

Debbie E. Lanin of Huntington has been hired as an associate professor of legal process at Touro Law Center in Central Islip. She is principal of Comprehensive Legal Services in Huntington.

