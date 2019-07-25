TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Barbara J. Holahan, New York Institute of Technology

Barbara J. Holahan of Baldwin has been promoted

Barbara J. Holahan of Baldwin has been promoted to vice president for financial affairs, chief financial officer and treasurer at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. Photo Credit: Bill Motzing

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

EDUCATION

Barbara J. Holahan of Baldwin has been promoted to vice president for financial affairs, chief financial officer and treasurer at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. She had filled the roles on an iterim basis.

Andrea Ferrari of Massapequa Park has been appointed assistant director of elementary education in the Levittown Public Schools. She was the elementary instructional curriculum coordinator at the Fifth Avenue Elementary School in East Northport.

Jeffrey White of Jericho has been appointed assistant superintendent for finance and operations in the Copiague School District. He was interim superintendent for business and operations and purchasing agent for the Pocantico Hills Central School District in Tarrytown.

Jay Murphy of Commack has been appointed adminstrator for instructional technology for the Deer Park School District. He was integration specialist for educational technology in the North Babylon School District.

Debbie E. Lanin of Huntington has been hired as an associate professor of legal process at Touro Law Center in Central Islip. She is principal of Comprehensive Legal Services in Huntington. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Anthony St. Hilaire, 22, and Olivia Digrigoli, 21 A year later, cops still seek clues in couple's slaying
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló will step down LIers celebrate ouster of Puerto Rico's governor
Kimberly Durham of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society Massive sea turtle found dead near LI beach
A no-solicitation sign posted at a home in Compromise sought on door-to-door sales calls
Bottled water was handed out to residents of Officials: No illnesses linked to positive E. coli test
"A rose by any other name would smell Scientists on the trail of sense of smell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search