Long Island hires and promotions: Bonnie Porzio, Pet Peeves

Bonnie Porzio of West Hempstead has been elected

Bonnie Porzio of West Hempstead has been elected to the board of directors of Pet Peeves in Woodbury. Photo Credit: Triumph Construction Corp.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Bonnie Porzio of West Hempstead, general counsel at Triumph Construction Corp. in the Bronx, has been elected to the board of directors of Pet Peeves in Woodbury.

Dr. Irwin Klein of Asharoken, a Melville endocrinologist affiliated with North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, has been elected as an at-large member of the North Shore University Hospital medical board.

Michael G. Barone of Woodbury, managing partner of Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson in Melville, has been named counsel to the New York Association of Mortgage Brokers in Mamaroneck.

Neil B. Garfinkel of Great Neck, a managing partner at Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson in Melville, has been appointed member of the Real Estate Board of New York in Albany.

UTILITIES

Elizabeth K. Vassallo of Miller Place, acting chief financial officer at the Suffolk County Water Authority in Oakdale, has been appointed chief financial officer.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

