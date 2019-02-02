Long Island hires and promotions: Boyan Doytchinov, Snyder Capital Management
FINANCE
Boyan Doytchinov of Manhattan has been hired as director of financial planning at Snyder Capital Management in Medford. He was an associate managing adviser at Altfest Personal Wealth Management in Manhattan.
CREDIT UNIONS
Eva Casale of Glen Cove, vice president of information technology at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, has been promoted to senior vice president of IT.
BOARDS
Andrew A. Kimler of Forest Hills, Queens, a partner at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success, has been named to the advisory council of the Eastern District of New York Alternative Dispute Resolution program in Brooklyn.
ACCOUNTING
Michael A. Violano of West Islip, principal at Grassi & Co. in Jericho, has been promoted to partner.
INVESTMENT
First Long Island Investors in Jericho has made six promotions.
Karen J. Weiskopf of Jericho, director of marketing, promoted to vice president of marketing
Ebonie D. Hazle of Port Washington, assistant general counsel, promoted to associate general counsel
Christopher Butler of Huntington, IT professional, promoted to director of information technology
Brenda Solomon Potok of Commack, executive assistant, promoted to office manager
Philip W. Malakoff of Great Neck, senior vice president, wealth management, promoted senior vice president, director of research
Therese C. Vobis of Massapequa, assistant vice president, director of taxation, promoted to vice president, taxation and accounting
HEALTH CARE
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Bohemia has two new hires.
Ray Nelson of Coram, director of sports medicine development, had a similar role at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.
Casey Cassidy of Setauket, director of durable medical equipment, had a similar job at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket.
