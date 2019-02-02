TODAY'S PAPER
FINANCE

 

Boyan Doytchinov of Manhattan has been hired as director of financial planning at Snyder Capital Management in Medford. He was an associate managing adviser at Altfest Personal Wealth Management in Manhattan.

CREDIT UNIONS

 

Eva Casale of Glen Cove, vice president of information technology at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford, has been promoted to senior vice president of IT.

BOARDS

 

Andrew A. Kimler of Forest Hills, Queens, a partner at Vishnick McGovern Milizio in Lake Success, has been named to the advisory council of the Eastern District of New York Alternative Dispute Resolution program in Brooklyn.

ACCOUNTING

 

Michael A. Violano of West Islip, principal at Grassi & Co. in Jericho, has been promoted to partner.

INVESTMENT

 

First Long Island Investors in Jericho has made six promotions.

 

Karen J. Weiskopf of Jericho, director of marketing, promoted to vice president of marketing

 

Ebonie D. Hazle of Port Washington, assistant general counsel, promoted to associate general counsel

 

Christopher Butler of Huntington, IT professional, promoted to director of information technology

 

Brenda Solomon Potok of Commack, executive assistant, promoted to office manager

 

Philip W. Malakoff of Great Neck, senior vice president, wealth management, promoted senior vice president, director of research

 

Therese C. Vobis of Massapequa, assistant vice president, director of taxation, promoted to vice president, taxation and accounting

 

HEALTH CARE

 

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in Bohemia has two new hires.

 

Ray Nelson of Coram, director of sports medicine development, had a similar role at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

 

Casey Cassidy of Setauket, director of durable medical equipment, had a similar job at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

