Long Island hires and promotions: Brendan Sweeney, Jackson Lewis law firm

Brendan Sweeney of Bellerose Village has been hired

Brendan Sweeney of Bellerose Village has been hired as of counsel at Jackson Lewis in Melville. Photo Credit: J.C. Penney

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
LAW

Brendan Sweeney of Bellerose Village has been hired as of counsel at Jackson Lewis in Melville. He was senior counsel at Seyfarth Shaw in Manhattan.

FINANCE

PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville has hired five college accounting graduates as accounting associates in the tax and assurance practice.

Richard Diamond of Long Beach, Hofstra University in Hempstead, M.S. degree.

Alexander Hinners of Merrick, a PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, Hofstra University in Hempstead, M.S. degree.

Devin Kelly of Miller Place, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, B.S. degree.

Paris Ryder of Dix Hills, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, B.S. degree.

Sarah Watson of Kings Park, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, University at Albany, B.S. degree.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

