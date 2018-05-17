LAW

Brendan Sweeney of Bellerose Village has been hired as of counsel at Jackson Lewis in Melville. He was senior counsel at Seyfarth Shaw in Manhattan.

FINANCE

PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville has hired five college accounting graduates as accounting associates in the tax and assurance practice.

Richard Diamond of Long Beach, Hofstra University in Hempstead, M.S. degree.

Alexander Hinners of Merrick, a PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, Hofstra University in Hempstead, M.S. degree.

Devin Kelly of Miller Place, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, B.S. degree.

Paris Ryder of Dix Hills, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, B.S. degree.

Sarah Watson of Kings Park, PricewaterhouseCoopers intern, University at Albany, B.S. degree.

