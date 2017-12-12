HEALTH CARE

Brett Pollan of Bellmore has been hired as senior project manager at TripleCare in Long Island City, Queens. He had a similar job at MDLIVE Inc., a telehealth provider in Sunrise, Florida.

PM Pediatrics in Lake Success has announced two promotions.

Dr. Michael Bachman of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, regional medical director of New Jersey, has been promoted to vice president of clinical operations.

Dr. Karin Sadow of New Rochelle, regional medical director of New York, has been promoted to vice president of quality.

EDUCATION

Magdalena Overton of Elmont has been hired as director of database/prospect research, office of development and alumni engagement, at Farmingdale State College. She directed advancement services at St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LAW

James P. Connor of St. James has been hired as a partner in the general liability group at Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia. He was a partner at Catalano Gallardo & Petropoulos in Jericho.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.