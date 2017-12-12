TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Overcast 42° Good Evening
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Brett Pollan, TripleCare

Photo Credit: TripleCare / JO ANNE RICHARDS

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

HEALTH CARE

Brett Pollan of Bellmore has been hired as senior project manager at TripleCare in Long Island City, Queens. He had a similar job at MDLIVE Inc., a telehealth provider in Sunrise, Florida.

PM Pediatrics in Lake Success has announced two promotions.

Dr. Michael Bachman of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, regional medical director of New Jersey, has been promoted to vice president of clinical operations.

Dr. Karin Sadow of New Rochelle, regional medical director of New York, has been promoted to vice president of quality.

EDUCATION

Magdalena Overton of Elmont has been hired as director of database/prospect research, office of development and alumni engagement, at Farmingdale State College. She directed advancement services at St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn.

LAW

James P. Connor of St. James has been hired as a partner in the general liability group at Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles in Islandia. He was a partner at Catalano Gallardo & Petropoulos in Jericho. 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Left, victim Alvin Brothers; right, Trendell Walker at Man pleads not guilty in cold case slaying
Anthony Rodolico, 46, of Huntington, leaves federal court Officials: Gambino, Bonanno associates arrested
Charles (Chic) Voorhis, an environmental consultant, speaks on Town board tables vote on extending project
A motorist has died after his vehicle slammed Cops: Man dies after car hits pole
The Suffolk County Water Authority has begun installing Fire Island community to get new water pipe
The Hempstead Town Hall is shown on Nov. Town approves 192 personnel moves, OKs union changes
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE