Long Island hires and promotions: Brian Pritchard, South Oaks Hospital

Brian Pritchard of East Rockaway has been promoted

Brian Pritchard of East Rockaway has been promoted to associate executive director at South Oaks Hospital in Amityville. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
HEALTH CARE

South Oaks Hospital in Amityville has made a promotion and two new hires.

Brian Pritchard of East Rockaway, administrative director of evaluations and admissions, has been promoted to associate executive director.

Joanne Bentson of East Meadow has been hired as chief nursing officer. She was associate executive director of quality management at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, Queens, and associate executive director of hospital operations at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Dr. Laurie Vitagliano of Flushing, Queens has been hired as chief medical officer. She was deputy director of psychiatry at New York City Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica, Queens.

NONPROFITS

Christina Schretzman of Holbrook has been hired as a marketing events coordinator at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a digital planning assistant at Mediacom in Manhattan.

REAL ESTAT

Yorgos Tsibiridis of East Hampton has been hired as a broker at The Corcoran Group in East Hampton. He was with Douglas Elliman in East Hampton

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

