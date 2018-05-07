HEALTH CARE

South Oaks Hospital in Amityville has made a promotion and two new hires.

Brian Pritchard of East Rockaway, administrative director of evaluations and admissions, has been promoted to associate executive director.

Joanne Bentson of East Meadow has been hired as chief nursing officer. She was associate executive director of quality management at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Glen Oaks, Queens, and associate executive director of hospital operations at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Dr. Laurie Vitagliano of Flushing, Queens has been hired as chief medical officer. She was deputy director of psychiatry at New York City Health + Hospitals/Queens in Jamaica, Queens.

NONPROFITS

Christina Schretzman of Holbrook has been hired as a marketing events coordinator at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. She was a digital planning assistant at Mediacom in Manhattan.

REAL ESTAT

Yorgos Tsibiridis of East Hampton has been hired as a broker at The Corcoran Group in East Hampton. He was with Douglas Elliman in East Hampton

