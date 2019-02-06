ACCOUNTING

R.S. Abrams & Co. in Islandia has made two promotions.

Brianna Pisano of Levittown, staff accountant, promoted to semi-senior auditor

Jennifer Bracco of Wantagh, supervisor, promoted to manager

Leonard Carone of Commack, senior manager at Grassi Franchise Services in Ronkonkoma, has been promoted to partner.

Elisa M. Pickel of Upper Brookville, manager of trusts and estates at Rynkar, Vail & Barrett in Mineola, has been promoted to partner.

Sunil Madray of Huntington, senior manager at CohnReznick in Jericho, has been promoted to partner.

PROFESSIONALDEVELOPMENT

Christine Buscarino of Dix Hills has been hired as chief marketing officer at Dale Carnegie & Associates Inc. in Melville. She was senior vice president of e-commerce and marketing at Adrianna Papell in Manhattan.

INSURANCE

Andreas Boyiakis of Astoria, Queens, has been hired as insurance coordinator at The Engel Burman Group in Garden City. He was operations manager at Magnetic Construction Group in Brooklyn.

REAL ESTATE

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Cold Spring Harbor has made two promotions.

Deborah Hauser of Cold Spring Harbor, regional manager, promoted to chief operating officer

Tom Calabrese of Lloyd Harbor, chief operating officer, promoted to senior executive adviser

NONPROFITS

United Way of Long Island in Deer Park has two new hires.

Jenette Adams of East Patchogue has been hired as director of YouthBuild Long Island. She was a primary clinician at Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood.

Susan Dunbar of Ronkonkoma has been hired as marketing and communications manager. She was community engagement manager at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at LIU Post in Brookville.

Daniel Schor of Roslyn, vice president of human resources and deputy labor counsel at Highgate Hotels in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of directors of the EAC Network in Hempstead.

