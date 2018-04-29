NONPROFITS

Carl Lombardi of Huntington, CEO of Lombardi Design & Manufacturing in Freeport, has been elected to the executive board and will serve as treasurer of Pat LaFontaine’s Companions in Courage Foundation in Huntington. The foundation builds game rooms in children’s hospitals throughout North America.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents in Mount Sinai who were with Douglas Elliman in Farmingville.

Jordan Caroleo of Miller Place

Keith Dawson of Medford

Nancy McElroy of Deer Park

Ashley Muller of Centereach

Padma Sukhdeo of Elmont has been hired as a sales associate at Century 21 American Homes in Franklin Square. She is also a project coordinator at Credit Suisse in Manhattan.

Coach Realtors has some new hires.

Tara Wright of Islip, an associate broker in East Islip, was with Peluso Realty Corp. in Islip Terrace.

Susan Glaser of East Northport, a sales agent in Northport, was an administrator for Branch Medical Associates in Smithtown.

Greg Folk of Riverhead, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Island Advantage Realty in Hauppauge.

Maggie LaTessa of Smithtown, an associate broker in Smithtown, was with Cornerstone Real Estate Services in Smithtown.

Signature Premier Properties has two new sales agents.

Suzanne Venus of Seaford, hired in Babylon, was with Realty Connect USA in Woodbury.

Janet Curti of Oceanside, hired in Rockville Centre, was with Garrett Realty Group in Oceanside. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.