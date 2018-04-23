LAW

Carrie C. Adduci of New Hyde Park has been hired as an associate in real estate at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow. She had a similar job with Joseph A. Faria in Garden City.

Amy B. Marion of Sea Cliff has been hired as a partner in litigation at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. She was a founding partner with Barket, Marion, Epstein and Kearon in Garden City.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents.

Mary Ann Caracciolo of Mineola, hired in East Hills, was with Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset.

Marco Baranta of Port Jefferson, hired in Mount Sinai, was a server at That Meetball Place in Patchogue.

Katie Blandi of Rocky Point, hired in Mount Sinai, was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Farmingville.

Sabreen Qaiyum of Dix Hills, hired in Syosset, was with Laffey Fine Homes in Woodbury.

