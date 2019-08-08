Long Island hires and promotions: Caterina Castagna, DeMarco & Nesi CPAs
ACCOUNTING
Caterina Castagna of Merrick has been hired as director of accounting and auditing at DeMarco & Nesi CPAs LLC in Garden City. She directed corporate accounting at AMC Networks Inc. in Manhattan.
AVZ & Co. in Hauppauge has promoted two principals to partner.
Andrea Mattera of Commack
Brian Petersen of Manorville
LAW
Andrew F. Bruskin of Hicksville has been hired as an associate attorney in the health care and no-fault department at The Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Success. He held the same position at Munawar & Andrews-Santillo in Manhattan.
Jerry Siegelman of Great Neck, a partner and member of the real estate department at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek in Uniondale, has been promoted to partner and co-chair of the department.
CREDIT UNIONS
Craig A. Booth of Medford, vice president and chief information officer at Island Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge, has been promoted to senior vice president and CIO.
