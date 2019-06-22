Long Island hires and promotions: Catherine Fee, Nassau County IDA

DEVELOPMENT

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency in Mineola has hired Catherine Fee of Franklin Square as chief marketing officer/director of business development. She was project coordinator for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in Mineola.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Brianne Navetta-Modrov of Hauppauge has been hired as head physician, allergy and immunology, at Advanced Specialty Care in Commack, part of Stony Brook Medicine. She completed an allergy/immunology fellowship at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead.

Sonia Lee of Fresh Meadows, Queens, has been hired as director of implementation at Spectrum Vision Partners in Garden City. She was director of operations at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

BANKING

Paul Hagan of Garden City has been hired as president and chief operating officer at First Central Savings Bank in Glen Cove. He was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Hanover Community Bank in Garden City Park.

FINANCE

Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury has six new hires.

Jeanne Kean of Brentwood, a receptionist, was a benefits specialist at Regal Benefits Insurance Agency in Hauppauge.

Josette Hernandez of West Babylon, an executive assistant, held the same position at Jack Parker Corp. in Manhattan.

Albert Porto of Farmingdale, senior vice president, investments, was associate director of investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in Melville.

Brett Goldstein of Syosset, a financial adviser, held the same position at UBS Financial Services Inc. in Garden City.

Dana Brandes of North Bellmore, a compliance officer, was vice president/complex risk officer at Morgan Stanley in Melville.

Tina McGill of Bellmore, an executive assistant, was a seasonal nursery worker at Abby’s Parkside Nursery & Florist in Wantagh.

