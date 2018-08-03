TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Cathy dePasquale, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Cathy dePasquale of Amity Harbor has been elected

Cathy dePasquale of Amity Harbor has been elected to chair the board of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Long Island Chapter in Melville.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Long Island Chapter in Melville has announced new board officers and members.

Cathy dePasquale of Amity Harbor, chairperson, is director of development and delivery at Flushing Bank in Uniondale.

Anne Recht of Plainview, vice chairperson, is CEO of AMR Care Group Inc. in Jericho.

Ellen Volpe of Huntington Station, member, is president of American Business Associates in Huntington Station.

Jesse Giordano of Glen Cove, member, is a financial adviser at Morgan Stanley in Great Neck.

Michael Taunton of Westbury, member, retired as treasurer/CFO of Posillico Inc. in Farmingdale.

Joseph Tomaino of Northport, member, is CEO of Grassi Healthcare Advisors in Jericho.

Tony Speelman of Medford, member, is president of UFCW Local 1500 in Westbury.

CONSTRUCTION

Amanda Sexton of Nesconset has been hired as controller at Pratt Brothers Inc. in Bay Shore, a heavy equipment construction company. She was a business valuation analyst/accountant with Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank in Riverhead.

Thomas Miranda of Patchogue has been hired as project executive at E.W. Howell Construction Group in Plainview. He was a facilities program coordinator at Stony Brook University Medical Center.

TECHNOLOGY

Sandata Technologies in Port Washington has three new hires.

Gary Walden of Mastic, a training specialist, was organization development manager at The LiRo Group in Syosset.

Robert Dufresne of Levittown, a product delivery owner, was senior information services coordinator at Northwell Health At Home in Westbury.

Donnel Matheson of Brooklyn, a senior implementation specialist, had the same job at Platinum HR Management in Brooklyn.

 

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

