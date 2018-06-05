TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Charles Ribando Gotham Government Relations

Charles

Charles "Chuck" Ribando of Farmingdale has been hired as partner of safety and security at Gotham Government Relations in Garden City. Photo Credit: Nassau County Government

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
SECURITY

Charles Ribando of Farmingdale has been hired as partner of safety and security at Gotham Government Relations & Communications in Garden City. He was deputy county executive for public safety in Nassau County.

LAW

Rivkin Radler in Uniondale has hired three new attorneys.

Jason Kurland of Dix Hills, a partner in real estate, zoning and land use, was a partner at Certilman Balin in East Meadow.

Noah Becker of Forest Hills, Queens, an associate in medical malpractice, was an associate at Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch in Manhattan.

Keegan Sapp of Ronkonkoma, an associate in employment and labor, was an associate at Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein and Breitstone in Mineola.

Kimberly Connolly of Manhattan has been hired as director of marketing and business development at Capell Barnett Matalon & Schoenfeld in Jericho. She had the same role at Borah, Goldstein, Altschuler, Nahins & Goidel in Manhattan.

 To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

