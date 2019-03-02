LAW

Cherice P. Vanderhall of Baldwin, Hempstead Village deputy attorney, has been promoted to Hempstead Village attorney.

Robert E. Schleier Jr. of Huntington has been hired as a partner at Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro in Woodbury. He owned his own law practice in Huntington.

Frank A. Mazzagatti of Beechhurst, Queens, has been hired as a partner in health law at Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success. He was an associate at the Russell Friedman Law Group in Lake Success.

Thomas C. Haberlack of Massapequa has been hired as counsel at Sahn Ward Coschignano in Uniondale. He also has his own law office in Garden City.

Louis H. Fiore of Huntington has been hired as a partner in real estate and industrial development at Forchelli Deegan Terrana in Uniondale. He was a partner at Lazar, Aptheker, Rosella & Yedid in Melville.

AUTOMOTIVE

King O’Rourke Cadillac Buick GMC in Smithtown has made seven new hires.

Jenn Barrios of West Islip, in sales and leasing, was a finance manager at Smith Haven Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in St. James.

Michael J. Tucciarone of Bellmore, in sales and leasing, was general chain manager at Neil’s Corner Spot Inc. in Roslyn.

Katie Keller of East Moriches, internet sales coordinator, was in service/reception at Mercedes-Benz of Southampton.

Tom Costa of Dix Hills, in sales and leasing, was general manager at Famiglia Motors in Patchogue.

Fernando Barreiro of Nesconset, in sales and leasing, was finance manager at Westbury Toyota.

Ken Weitz of Holbrook, finance manager, was finance manager at Audi Porsche of Southampton.

Tom Scarpantonio of Shirley, business manager, was general sales manager at Eagle Auto Mall in Riverhead.

