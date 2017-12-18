BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Chris D. Clausen of Setauket, president of the Clausen Agency Inc. in Rocky Point, has been appointed to the board of directors of School-Business Partnerships of Long Island in Kings Park.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Manhattan has announced two appointments.

Matthew F. Didora of Rockville Centre, partner at the law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been named to the foundation’s associate board of directors.

Peter Davies of Rye, director of the Litwin-Zucker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, has been named to the foundation’s medical, scientific and memory screening advisory board.

ACCOUNTING

Adam Clark, who is relocating here from Erie, Colorado, has been hired as an assurance services partner at Marcum in Melville. He was an associate director at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in Denver.

Jeffrey Resnick of Woodmere has joined the Friedman accounting firm in Manhattan as a tax partner. He was a tax partner at Mazars USA in Manhattan.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox daily. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.