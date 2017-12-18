TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Chris D. Clausen, School-Business Partnerships of Long Island

Chris D. Clausen of Setauket has been appointed

Chris D. Clausen of Setauket has been appointed to the board of directors of the School-Business Partnerships of Long Island in Kings Park. Photo Credit: SBPLI

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Chris D. Clausen of Setauket, president of the Clausen Agency Inc. in Rocky Point, has been appointed to the board of directors of School-Business Partnerships of Long Island in Kings Park.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Manhattan has announced two appointments.

Matthew F. Didora of Rockville Centre, partner at the law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf & Carone in Lake Success, has been named to the foundation’s associate board of directors.

Peter Davies of Rye, director of the Litwin-Zucker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset, has been named to the foundation’s medical, scientific and memory screening advisory board.

ACCOUNTING

Adam Clark, who is relocating here from Erie, Colorado, has been hired as an assurance services partner at Marcum in Melville. He was an associate director at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in Denver.

Jeffrey Resnick of Woodmere has joined the Friedman accounting firm in Manhattan as a tax partner. He was a tax partner at Mazars USA in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Experts say a dam at Phillips Millpond in Fish passageway could help boost alewife
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
Heavy traffic on the eastbound LIE near Glen AAA: Holiday travelers will be out in droves
Edar Ventura, 20, of Hempstead, left, was arrested Cops: 2nd suspect arrested in fatal gang shooting
Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE