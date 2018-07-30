TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
77° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Christie R. Jacobson, Frazer & Feldman

Christie R. Jacobson of Massapequa has been promoted

Christie R. Jacobson of Massapequa has been promoted to partner at Frazer & Feldman in Garden City. Photo Credit: Statia Grossman

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

LAW

Frazer & Feldman in Garden City has promoted two associates to partners in education law.

Christie R. Jacobson of Massapequa

Joseph P. Lilly of Sea Cliff

BOARDS

The Viscardi Center in Albertson has two new board chairs and six new board members.

Russ Cusick of Manhattan, chair, is chief people officer at Swiss Post Solutions in Manhattan.

Anthony Esernio of Stony Brook, member, is a market president for TD Bank in Melville.

Jack M. Martins of Old Westbury, member, is a partner at Harris Beach Attorneys at Law in Uniondale and former senator of New York.

Joseph N. Savasta of Oyster Bay, member, is CEO of J.N. Savasta Corp. and Broadreach Medical Resources Inc. in Manhattan.

Candida Cucharo of Manhasset, chair for the center’s Abilities Inc., is a member of the New York State Association for Infant Mental Health in Garden City,

Jay Goldberg of Manhattan, Abilities member, is owner of the Bergino Baseball Clubhouse in Manhattan.

William T. Rolack Sr. of Manhattan, Abilities member, is CEO/president of National Association of African Americans in Human Resources in Manhattan

John T. Hogan of Huntington, Henry Viscardi School board member, is director of SkOUT Secure Intelligence in Melville.

— DIANE DANIELS

 

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Onisis Stefas, Northwell's chief pharmacy officer, at the Northwell fills some worker prescriptions in-house
Taco 'Bout It (40B E. Main St., Riverhead): LI's top 100 restaurants of 2018
Lindsay Lohan attends the 2017 DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Lohan MTV reality show confirmed for 2019
Kaliym Rodriguez, 26, of Roosevelt, faces child endangerment Cops: Man left son, 2, in vehicle while he worked
West Hempstead schools Superintendent Dan Rehman at the Back-to-school on LI: 'First days' in tighter time frame
DA Timothy Sini in District Attorney's office, William Suffolk unveils human trafficking investigation unit