LAW

Frazer & Feldman in Garden City has promoted two associates to partners in education law.

Christie R. Jacobson of Massapequa

Joseph P. Lilly of Sea Cliff

BOARDS

The Viscardi Center in Albertson has two new board chairs and six new board members.

Russ Cusick of Manhattan, chair, is chief people officer at Swiss Post Solutions in Manhattan.

Anthony Esernio of Stony Brook, member, is a market president for TD Bank in Melville.

Jack M. Martins of Old Westbury, member, is a partner at Harris Beach Attorneys at Law in Uniondale and former senator of New York.

Joseph N. Savasta of Oyster Bay, member, is CEO of J.N. Savasta Corp. and Broadreach Medical Resources Inc. in Manhattan.

Candida Cucharo of Manhasset, chair for the center’s Abilities Inc., is a member of the New York State Association for Infant Mental Health in Garden City,

Jay Goldberg of Manhattan, Abilities member, is owner of the Bergino Baseball Clubhouse in Manhattan.

William T. Rolack Sr. of Manhattan, Abilities member, is CEO/president of National Association of African Americans in Human Resources in Manhattan

John T. Hogan of Huntington, Henry Viscardi School board member, is director of SkOUT Secure Intelligence in Melville.

— DIANE DANIELS