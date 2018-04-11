TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Christine Malafi, American Red Cross

Christine Malafi of North Babylon has been elected

Christine Malafi of North Babylon has been elected to the board of directors of the American Red Cross on Long Island in Mineola. Photo Credit: Nicole Rochelle Photography

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
BOARDS / ASSOCIATIONS

Christine Malafi of North Babylon, partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Red Cross on Long Island in Mineola.

Leslie Berkoff of Commack, a partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been selected by the American Arbitrators Association to serve on its National Roster of Arbitrators and Mediators in Manhattan.

EDUCATION

Rory Shaffer-Walsh of Patchogue has been hired as vice president for institutional advancement at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. She was executive director of university advancement at Adelphi University in Garden City.

FINANCE

Gregg Marano of Islip, first vice president at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in West Islip, has been promoted to senior vice president.

LAW

Kenneth “Casey” Murphy of Rockville Centre has been hired as a partner in commercial litigation and compliance, investigations and white collar practice at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was a partner at Simon & Partners in Manhattan.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

