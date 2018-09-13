EDUCATION

Christopher Carmody of Merrick, a social studies teacher at H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square, has been appointed assistant principal there.

The Levittown Public Schools district has appointed three assistant principals.

Milton Josephs of Port Washington, appointed at Abbey Lane Elementary School in Levittown and East Broadway Elementary School in Seaford. He was as assistant principal at P.S. 150 in Sunnyside, Queens.

Amy O’Grady of East Atlantic Beach, appointed at Jonas E. Salk Middle School in Levittown, was an English teacher and department chair at the school.

Dyanne Case of Port Washington, appointed at Gardiners Avenue and Northside elementary schools in Levittown, was a district reading specialist and teaches at Queens College in Kew Gardens.

Nicole Waldbauer of Blue Point has been appointed director of English language arts, social studies and world languages in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District. She was K-12 director of English, reading and libraries in the Wantagh School District.

