EDUCATION

Christopher Hale of Dix Hills has been appointed director of fine and performing arts in the Manhasset School District. He taught music and was director of music and the arts in the East Meadow School District.

NONPROFITS

Nicole Carey of East Northport has been hired as director of peer and recovery services at the Family and Children’s Association in Mineola. She was program coordinator for the Northport-East Northport Community Drug and Alcohol Task Force in Northport, a unit of CN Guidance and Counseling Services in Hicksville.

MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

Kristin Goold of North Babylon has been hired as director of talent management at Korg USA Inc. in Melville. She was director of people and culture at Gadge USA Inc. in Lake Success.

FUNERAL HOMES

Joseph E. Camolli of Franklin Square has been hired as manager and funeral director at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes in Williston Park. He was manager at Krauss Funeral Home Inc. in Franklin Square.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.