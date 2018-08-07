NONPROFITS

Christopher Re of Patchogue has been hired as a marketing research associate at E&I Cooperative Services in Jericho. He was a production manager at NORC at the University of Chicago.

Thomas E. Trakoval of Eastport, senior director of programs at Independent Group Home Living in Manorville, has been promoted to executive director there and at the Center for Developmental Disabilities in Woodbury.

Diane Serenita of Massapequa has been hired as director of development and events at New Ground Inc. in Levittown, which educates and empowers families and veterans. She was assistant director of development at United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island in Hauppauge.

EDUCATION

Commack School District has hired two new administrators.

Nicole Kregler of Bellmore has been hired as director of guidance. She was a guidance counselor in the Hewlett-Woodmere school district.

Jordan Cox of West Bay Shore has been hired as executive director of instructional services. He held the same position in the Harborfields school district in Greenlawn.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.