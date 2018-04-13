TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Business

Long Island hires and promotions: Ciara Jensen, Mercy Haven Inc.

Ciara Jensen of Selden has been promoted to

Ciara Jensen of Selden has been promoted to director of development at Mercy Haven Inc. in Islip Terrace. Photo Credit: Joel Plotkin

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
Print

NONPROFITS

Ciara Jensen of Selden, executive assistant for Mercy Haven Inc. in Islip Terrace, has been promoted to director of development.

Simone Solz Leo of Commack, regional director for community engagement at the Long Island Volunteer Center in Hempstead, has been promoted to executive director.

BANKING

Ana Marie Cazulo of Jamaica, Queens, has been hired as a senior underwriter at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. She was an underwriting manager at United Northern Mortgage Bankers in Levittown.

RECRUITING

Michael Lauretano of Northport has been hired as a senior account executive at Lloyd Staffing in Melville. He was a senior account executive at Converged Technology Group in Islandia.

BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Dara L. Gary of Manorville, controller at East End Disability Associates, Inc. in Riverhead, has been elected to the board of directors of Pronto of Long Island, Inc. in Bay Shore, a community outreach.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com

More news

Long Island companies are seeing prices rise for LI factories face higher prices due to tariffs
Edward Mangano arrives at federal court in Central Power on Trial: One courtroom, multiple cases
Christopher Loeb, beaten by ex-police chief, has been Officials: Burke beating victim arrested again
The Whiskey River BBQ burger at Red Robin. Red Robin to open new LI location
An April 12, 2013 edition of Newsday. Friday the 13th on Long Island: Be afraid (or not)
Valley Stream is home to a over 100 LI village named the state’s ‘best place to live’