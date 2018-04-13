Long Island hires and promotions: Ciara Jensen, Mercy Haven Inc.
NONPROFITS
Ciara Jensen of Selden, executive assistant for Mercy Haven Inc. in Islip Terrace, has been promoted to director of development.
Simone Solz Leo of Commack, regional director for community engagement at the Long Island Volunteer Center in Hempstead, has been promoted to executive director.
BANKING
Ana Marie Cazulo of Jamaica, Queens, has been hired as a senior underwriter at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. She was an underwriting manager at United Northern Mortgage Bankers in Levittown.
RECRUITING
Michael Lauretano of Northport has been hired as a senior account executive at Lloyd Staffing in Melville. He was a senior account executive at Converged Technology Group in Islandia.
BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS
Dara L. Gary of Manorville, controller at East End Disability Associates, Inc. in Riverhead, has been elected to the board of directors of Pronto of Long Island, Inc. in Bay Shore, a community outreach.
