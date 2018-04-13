NONPROFITS

Ciara Jensen of Selden, executive assistant for Mercy Haven Inc. in Islip Terrace, has been promoted to director of development.

Simone Solz Leo of Commack, regional director for community engagement at the Long Island Volunteer Center in Hempstead, has been promoted to executive director.

BANKING

Ana Marie Cazulo of Jamaica, Queens, has been hired as a senior underwriter at Jet Direct Mortgage in Bay Shore. She was an underwriting manager at United Northern Mortgage Bankers in Levittown.

RECRUITING

Michael Lauretano of Northport has been hired as a senior account executive at Lloyd Staffing in Melville. He was a senior account executive at Converged Technology Group in Islandia.

BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dara L. Gary of Manorville, controller at East End Disability Associates, Inc. in Riverhead, has been elected to the board of directors of Pronto of Long Island, Inc. in Bay Shore, a community outreach.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.