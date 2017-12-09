FINANCE

Cliff T. Walsh of Dix Hills has been appointed vice president of asset management at American Portfolios Financial Services in Holbrook. He was chief investment officer at Progressive Advisory Solutions in Holbrook.

INSURANCE

Ellen DiFrancisco of Ridge has been hired as an employee benefits consultant at Lawley insurance brokers in Plainview. She was a client development executive at POMCO in Manhattan.

LAW

Margaret R. O’Neill of Williston Park has been hired by Goldberg Segalla in Garden City as an associate in the workers’ compensation group. She was a student attorney in the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office in Maryland.

Forchelli, Curto, Deegan, Schwartz, Mineo & Terrana in Uniondale has two new associates.

Jessica Leis of Farmingville, hired for the land use/zoning group, was an assistant county attorney in the Tort Division of the Suffolk County Attorney’s Office in Hauppauge.

Jonah Blumenthal of Flushing, Queens, hired for the tax/trusts/estates group, was an associate with Greenwald Weiss Attorneys at Law in Brooklyn.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Christopher A. Parlante of Oyster Bay has been hired as business development consultant at Alcott HR in Farmingdale. He was senior sales consultant with TriNet Group in Melville.

NONPROFITS

Meredith McCaslin of Babylon has been hired as director of development at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island in Westbury. She was executive director of admissions and institutional advancement at The Knox School in St. James.

ACCOUNTING

Diane Reddington of Lindenhurst, senior manager at Nussbaum Yates Berg Klein & Wolpow in Melville, has been promoted to principal.

REAL ESTATE

Coach Realtors in West Islip has three new agents.

Sharon Libal of Babylon completed the licensing course at LISORE the Real Estate School in Levittown and was a surgical coordinator at Schlessinger Eye & Face plastic surgeons in Woodbury.

Gina A. Intini of Selden studied online with Real Estate U and is an office manager and paralegal at Bartlett in Central Islip.

Rick Fiumara of Bethpage completed the Long Island Board of Realtors course in West Babylon and heads a Town of Oyster Bay planning department satellite office.

Dermot F. Kelly of Lynbrook has been hired as director of sales at Buck Realty of Long Island Inc. in Melville. He was executive director of the Town of North Hempstead Community Development Agency in Roslyn Heights.

