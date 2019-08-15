TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island hires and promotions: Cliff T. Walsh, American Portfolios Financial Services

Cliff T. Walsh of Holbrook has been promoted

Cliff T. Walsh of Holbrook has been promoted to chief investment officer at American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook. Photo Credit: American Portfolios Financial Services Inc.

By Diane Daniels peopleonthemove@newsday.com
FINANCE

Cliff T. Walsh of Holbrook, vice president of investment management at American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook, has been promoted to chief investment officer.

HEALTH CARE

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group has two new hires.

Dr. Marco Palmieri of Dix Hills, a pain management specialist in the Garden City, Woodbury and Riverhead offices, directed the Stony Brook University Center for Pain Management, was chief of the chronic pain unit at SBU Medical Center and taught at the Renaissance School of Medicine at SBU.

Dr. Gregory C. Mallo of Stony Brook, a shoulder specialist in the Smithtown and Bohemia offices, had the same role at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

EDUCATION

Copiague School District has two new appointments.

Michael Ferretti of Farmingdale, director of school climate, was assistant principal at Copiague Middle School.

Francis Salazar of Patchogue, assistant principal at Copiague Middle School, was the district social studies department chairman.

 

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.

