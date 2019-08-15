Long Island hires and promotions: Cliff T. Walsh, American Portfolios Financial Services

FINANCE

Cliff T. Walsh of Holbrook, vice president of investment management at American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. in Holbrook, has been promoted to chief investment officer.

HEALTH CARE

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group has two new hires.

Dr. Marco Palmieri of Dix Hills, a pain management specialist in the Garden City, Woodbury and Riverhead offices, directed the Stony Brook University Center for Pain Management, was chief of the chronic pain unit at SBU Medical Center and taught at the Renaissance School of Medicine at SBU.

Dr. Gregory C. Mallo of Stony Brook, a shoulder specialist in the Smithtown and Bohemia offices, had the same role at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

EDUCATION

Copiague School District has two new appointments.

Michael Ferretti of Farmingdale, director of school climate, was assistant principal at Copiague Middle School.

Francis Salazar of Patchogue, assistant principal at Copiague Middle School, was the district social studies department chairman.

