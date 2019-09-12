WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Dan Shaughnessy of Belle Terre has been hired as a senior wealth adviser at Wilmington Trust in Manhattan. He was a senior director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Manhattan.

BOARDS/ ASSOCIATIONS

Gary Jendras of Garden City, retired vice president and general internal auditor at Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Bethpage, has been appointed president of the board of directors of RotaCare in Garden City.

Vivian Viloria-Fisher of Setauket, former three term Suffolk County legislator for Brookhaven’s north shore and deputy presiding officer of the 5th Electoral District, has been elected chairwoman of the board of trustees of the Jefferson’s Ferry Life Plan Community in South Setauket.

EDUCATION

The West Islip School District has two new appointments.

Dawn Morrison of Oak Beach, hired as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was principal of Manetuck Elementary School in West Islip.

Brian Taylor of Center Moriches, hired as executive director of human resources, was director of science and engineering technology in the district.

