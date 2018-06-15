FOOD SERVICE

elite | studio e in Farmingdale has made two hires and five promotions.

Dana Hanley of Ridge, hired as an interior designer, was a senior designer for Mabley Handler Interior Design in Water Mill.

Lisa Jording of West Babylon, an associate director, project administration, promoted to director, purchasing and project delivery

Seth Prager of Plainview, assistant vice president, project solutions, promoted to vice president, project solutions

Aaron M. Weiss of Great Neck, assistant vice president, project solutions, promoted to vice president, project solutions

Jordan Siegler of Commack, project administrator, promoted to project manager

Frank Iadevaia of Commack, associate director, food facilities planning, promoted to associate director, design training and professional development

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jamie Claire Allen of Sayville, hired as a marketing associate and graphic designer, was a graphic designer and art director for Luther Sales in Hauppauge.

BANKING

Michael Serao of Hewlett Harbor, senior vice president/director of retail banking at First Central Savings Bank in Glen Cove, has been promoted to first senior VP/chief administrative officer.

Steven Saporito of Malverne has been hired as senior vice president of commercial lending at Gold Coast Bank in Islandia. He was a senior VP at Signature Bank in Manhattan.

ACCOUNTING

Baker Tilly in Melville has promoted three senior tax managers to tax partners.

Veronica Valdez of Islip Terrace

Marc A. Valente of East Northport

Peter S. Noce of Northport

LAW

Julie Allegretti of Seaford has been hired as a marketing coordinator at Russo Law Group in Garden City. She was a programs coordinator at Stony Brook University.

Noreen Chen of Westbury has been hired as an associate in commercial lending at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow. She was counsel at Newtek Small Business Finance in Lake Success.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.